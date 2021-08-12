STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

United Opposition show? Sonia to meet Congress CMs, Uddhav on August 20

Party sources said that besides CMs from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, invites have been sent to other Opposition-ruled states.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the monsoon session, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called for a virtual meeting of chief ministers of Congress and other Opposition-ruled states in a move to give boost to unity of the other parties post monsoon session.

Party sources said that besides CMs from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, invites have been sent to other Opposition-ruled states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Congress has been in alliance with the regional parties in these states.

The meeting is to discuss the current situation and the need for Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Reports said invites for the meeting have also been sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Banerjee last month met Gandhi during her visit to Delhi and had pitched for Opposition unity.

The meeting came when senior party leader Kapil Sibal hosted Opposition leaders over dinner and discussed Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

However, some of the invitees there questioned the Gandhis’s control over the party.

Sources also said that the Congress chief may host all Opposition leaders for dinner or lunch in the coming days as per availability of all leaders.

There have been talks of Opposition unity for some time, with both Banerjee and NCP chief Pawar reaching out to leaders to stitch an alliance.

This was on display at the monsoon session, with the Opposition meeting regularly to corner the Centre on key issues like Pegasus, farm bills and rising price of essential items.

While Banerjee made it clear that she has no ambitions to lead the Opposition group, but she maintained that like-minded parties should unite to take on the BJP.

She said more such meetings will be held to unite the Opposition parties.

While Rahul Gandhi hosted Opposition party MPs for breakfast meeting, Sonia’s dinner is expected to see presence senior Opposition leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Sonia gandhi congress Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp