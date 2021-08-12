United Opposition show? Sonia to meet Congress CMs, Uddhav on August 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the monsoon session, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called for a virtual meeting of chief ministers of Congress and other Opposition-ruled states in a move to give boost to unity of the other parties post monsoon session.

Party sources said that besides CMs from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, invites have been sent to other Opposition-ruled states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Congress has been in alliance with the regional parties in these states.

The meeting is to discuss the current situation and the need for Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Reports said invites for the meeting have also been sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Banerjee last month met Gandhi during her visit to Delhi and had pitched for Opposition unity.

The meeting came when senior party leader Kapil Sibal hosted Opposition leaders over dinner and discussed Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

However, some of the invitees there questioned the Gandhis’s control over the party.

Sources also said that the Congress chief may host all Opposition leaders for dinner or lunch in the coming days as per availability of all leaders.

There have been talks of Opposition unity for some time, with both Banerjee and NCP chief Pawar reaching out to leaders to stitch an alliance.

This was on display at the monsoon session, with the Opposition meeting regularly to corner the Centre on key issues like Pegasus, farm bills and rising price of essential items.

While Banerjee made it clear that she has no ambitions to lead the Opposition group, but she maintained that like-minded parties should unite to take on the BJP.

She said more such meetings will be held to unite the Opposition parties.

While Rahul Gandhi hosted Opposition party MPs for breakfast meeting, Sonia’s dinner is expected to see presence senior Opposition leaders.