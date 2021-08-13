STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Article 370 debate: BJP says time not right to restore statehood to J&K

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Amid growing chorus to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP reiterated on Thursday that the situation at present is not conducive for it.

“We feel that presently the system has not so radically changed in J&K that statehood can be restored immediately. We may have to wait for things to happen on the ground. The recent target killings by militants and revival of militant activities are putting things under hold,” BJP’s J&K spokesman told this newspaper.

Asserting that elections cannot be put on hold, he said those demanding that elections be held after the restoration of the statehood only want delay the elections.

All major political parties in J&K including National Conference and PDP have pitched for the restoration of statehood to J&K before holding the elections there.

