Fast-track courts to hear minor rape cases: Ministry of Home Affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nangal and the Mayur Vihar minor rape case will be heard in special fast-track courts, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

A ministry spokesperson tweeted that the MHA reviewed the two incidents with Delhi Police officials, as per the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The spokesperson added that the Delhi Police is committed to filing the charge sheets in the court within 30 days of the registration of the cases so that the trial can start at the earliest. “Both the cases will be heard in fast-track special courts in Delhi,” he said in another tweet.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch is probing the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city’s Old Nangal area. The girl’s parents have alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated. Police had earlier said that based on the statement of the victim’s mother, the charge of rape was added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest of the crematorium where she was cremated, have been arrested.

In Mayur Vihar, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood. The girl was allegedly kidnapped when she was playing outside her house on August 11 and raped. The child was found bleeding and has been referred to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.