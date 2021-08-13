STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Three workers trapped inside chimney of cement factory die; three others rescued

The incident had taken place on Thursday evening when a scaffolding structure, erected for applying color on the inner surface of the chimney, had collapsed, leaving six workers trapped inside it.

Published: 13th August 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PORBANDAR: Three workers died after getting trapped inside the chimney of a cement factory near Ranavav town in Gujarat's Porbandar district, while three others were pulled out alive during an overnight rescue operation, officials said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Thursday evening when a scaffolding structure, erected for applying color on the inner surface of the chimney, had collapsed, leaving six workers trapped inside it, they said.

The Gujarat government had deployed two companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operation.

The mishap had occurred in the Ranavav-based cement production facility of Saurashtra Cement Limited, which markets cement under the brand name 'HATHI'.

"Three workers died in the incident, while as many others were rescued from inside the chimney," Porbandar Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini told reporters.

The metal scaffolding structure set up inside the chimney had collapsed when the six workers were nearly 40 feet above the ground, officials said.

Camera-mounted drones were sent inside the chimney to locate the workers and establish contact with them.

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter was used in the rescue operation and some portion of the chimney was razed to rescue the workers, they said.

The three deceased were identified as Birsinh Jatav, Sunil Kushwah and Bijendra Jatav, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat cement factory accident Gujarat factory mishap
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp