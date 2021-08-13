Gujarat: Three workers trapped inside chimney of cement factory die; three others rescued

By PTI

PORBANDAR: Three workers died after getting trapped inside the chimney of a cement factory near Ranavav town in Gujarat's Porbandar district, while three others were pulled out alive during an overnight rescue operation, officials said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Thursday evening when a scaffolding structure, erected for applying color on the inner surface of the chimney, had collapsed, leaving six workers trapped inside it, they said.

The Gujarat government had deployed two companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operation.

The mishap had occurred in the Ranavav-based cement production facility of Saurashtra Cement Limited, which markets cement under the brand name 'HATHI'.

"Three workers died in the incident, while as many others were rescued from inside the chimney," Porbandar Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini told reporters.

The metal scaffolding structure set up inside the chimney had collapsed when the six workers were nearly 40 feet above the ground, officials said.

Camera-mounted drones were sent inside the chimney to locate the workers and establish contact with them.

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter was used in the rescue operation and some portion of the chimney was razed to rescue the workers, they said.

The three deceased were identified as Birsinh Jatav, Sunil Kushwah and Bijendra Jatav, an official said.