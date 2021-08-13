STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh court sentences ex-Army man to life imprisonment for wife's murder

The incident took place on August 20, 2018, when the police got information that a woman had been shot dead in Samir Nagar colony of the Bhind district, he said.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

BHIND: A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a former Army man, who shot his wife dead, in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Third sessions judge Dilip Kumar Gupta on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Raghuraj Singh who shot his 30-year-old wife dead with his licensed gun in 2018, additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Indresh Kumar Pradhan said.

The incident took place on August 20, 2018, when the police got information that a woman had been shot dead in Samir Nagar colony of the Bhind district, he said.

The bullet had hit the woman's head and an empty shell was seized from the spot, Pradhan said.

Following a probe, the police arrested Singh, who was serving in the Army at the time, and later submitted the case for trial where all witnesses turned hostile, he said, adding that the accused was subsequently suspended from service.

A forensic report later proved that the bullet was fired from the licensed gun belonging Singh, and based on the scientific evidence, the court convicted the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP crime Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp