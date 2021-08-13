STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Over 9,700 houses, 45 buildings, more than 3,700 shops damaged in Mahad due to July floods

A total of 45 buildings, 1,859 partially permanent houses, 23 temporary houses and 36 huts have also suffered damages due to the flooding, which occurred on July 21-22.

Published: 13th August 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra rains

NDRF team engaged in rescue efforts in rain-ravaged Kolhapur in Maharashtra. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: Torrential rains and subsequent flooding witnessed in July in Mahad tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district has left 94 houses completely damaged and 9,649 others partially wrecked, as per the information given by the administration.

The Raigad district collectorate on Friday published the list of damages in Mahad tehsil.

A total of 45 buildings, 1,859 partially permanent houses, 23 temporary houses, and 36 huts have also suffered damages due to the flooding, which occurred on July 21-22.

Besides that, 3,709 shops got damaged, it said.

Seven cattle sheds were completely wrecked, while 108 other such structures got partially damaged, the authorities said, adding that 467 cattle in the tehsil suffered injuries due to the floods.

The cost of the damages is being assessed, the administration said.

However, the report does not include the damages at Taliye village in the tehsil, where a massive landslide had occurred on July 22, killing at least 84 persons.

Two villages in Poladpur tehsil of Raigad had also witnessed landslides during that period, in which 11 persons had died, officials have said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra floods Mahad floods Maharashtra rains
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp