STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition, ruling party are like my two eyes, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said he held both sides in equal esteem and it was the collective responsibility of both sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the Opposition and the treasury benches in the House were like his two eyes and are equal for him.

Naidu said this during an informal interaction with a small group of media persons after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Chairman said that proper vision is only possible with both eyes. He said he held both sides in equal esteem and it was the collective responsibility of both sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

"If anybody held a different view about his handling of the proceedings in the House, he would leave it to their wisdom," Naidu said.

When the issue of persistent disruptions was raised by the media persons, Naidu said that the legislatures are meant for debate and discussion and outside political battles should not be fought on the 'Table of the House'.

On the action being contemplated against some unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session, Chairman Naidu said that after detailed consideration, which is underway, an appropriate view would be taken at the earliest.

On Bills being referred to the Select Committee of the House, Naidu said, "whenever differences persisted on such matters in the House, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair can not force it one way or the other."

CCTV footage of the ruckus between Opposition MPs and marshals in the Upper House had emerged on Thursday.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha Parliament
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp