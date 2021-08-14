16 towns in Uttarakhand may get tunnel parking

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As vehicular traffic volume has gone up rapidly in recent years, Uttarakhand’s Public Works Department has chalked out a plan to construct tunnels exclusively for parking in 16 towns.

Geological surveys will be conducted to check the feasibility of the plan before the nod is given to carve tunnels in the mountains. “Parking problems are common in the hill areas. We will consider the viability of tunnel parking for finding a solution to the traffic woes,” said PWD principal secretary RK Sudhanshu.

Almora, Ramnagar, Dharchula, Bhimtal, Ranikhet, Agatsymuni, Srinagar, Uttarkashi, Chamba, Chamoli, Gopeshwar, Mussoorie, Nainital, Pauri, Chamiyala and Guptkashi were identified for the plan.

Uttarakhand Space Application Centre director MPS Bisht called for an extensive study to ascertain geographical and other factors before going ahead with the plan.

“Tunnelling is being promoted across the world as a solution for parking but a detailed survey should be carried out,” he asserted.Hill stations Nainital and Mussoorie face acute parking problems, especially in summer when tourists flock in large numbers from the plains to get respite from the heat.