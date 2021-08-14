STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Afghanistan crisis: India should have adopted pragamatic route, say experts

Afghanistan, a departure from its previous stand of not establishing contacts with terrorist organisations like the Taliban.

Published: 14th August 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security personnel take up a position during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan on August3, 2021

Afghan security personnel take up a position during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan on August3, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Afghanistan watchers feel India should have adapted its Kabul strategy in tune with
the rapid changing scenario ever since the resurgence of the Taliban.
"India's policy has been counterproductive ever since the US announced its withdrawal plans. Delhi should have entered into talks with the Taliban once it began offensive and showed signs of success. Even if such talks might have already happened, they shouldn't have been denied but proudly embraced as the type of flexible pragmatism characteristic of a rising power like India," Russia-based analyst Andrew Korybko said.
A former diplomat said India has missed a trick. "It was not expected that the Taliban resurgence would be so rapid but New Delhi should have adapted to the fast-changing scenario. Now, they stand the risk of becoming irrelevant and also due to India's historical stand." It was on Thursday that the MEA said India is in touch with all stakeholders in

Afghanistan, a departure from its previous stand of not establishing contacts with terrorist organisations like the Taliban. This, Korybko asserted,  has led to India isolating itself from the Extended Troika,
which in turn greatly diminished whatever remaining influence it had there.
“As the Taliban sweeps through Afghanistan, India has now surprisingly become practically irrelevant. The Afghan government and military are rapidly collapsing while Delhi has zero influence over the rising Taliban. Even if India and most of the international community doesn't recognise a Taliban government, they'll still need to have pragmatic interactions with it.”
India also stands a risk of losing around $3 billion of its assisted projects with local media suggesting that the Taliban is targeting individuals and projects having links to New Delhi."India's strategists need to think long and hard about why they didn't seize the diplomatic opportunity to talk to the Taliban over the past few months. That mistake is responsible for India losing almost everything it gained in Afghanistan over the past two decades and in less than a month's time," Korybko said.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan crisis Taliban
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp