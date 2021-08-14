STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bill passage amid chaos not new trend in recent history of Parliament

The Parliament ruckus and bills passed without discussions appear to be the new normal, with no difference made by parties in power at the Centre.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

MPs protest inside the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Parliament ruckus and bills passed without discussions appear to be the new normal, with no difference made by parties in power at the Centre. If the Wednesday chaos in Rajya Sabha was on account of the monsoon session passing bills in haste, the UPA’s record also appears no different, with 17 legislative proposals getting nod within minutes.

Opposition MPs alleged that their women colleagues were manhandled in Rajya Sabha, while the government charged there was an attempt to strangulate a woman marshal. These are cited as new lows. But both Houses of Parliament are full of incidents, where MPs trooped into the well of the House to raise slogans.

With former Vice President and then Chairman of Rajya Sabha Hamid Ansari watching, MPs belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party  (SP) in 2010 had torn copies of the Constitution Amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in legislative bodies, including both the Houses of Parliament. Torn pieces of paper were thrown at the Chair and attempts were made to uproot the microphone of the presiding officer. The Women Reservation Bill has since been forgotten, with ruling dispensations mentioning a lack of political consensus whenever the issue is raised.  

A few months before Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the lower House witnessed an unprecedented scene, with Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh spraying pepper in the well of the House, after then Union Minister for Home Affairs Sushil Kumar Shinde had sought to introduce the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. Party MPs had to form a ring to protect him from the agitating MPs from the same party.  

On legislative business, the NDA and UPA dispensations have seemingly been in tearing hurry to get bills passed in a din. UPA had a record of passing 18 bills during 2006-14 without discussions, when neither House was in order. NDA bettered the UPA record, with the Lok Sabha alone passing as many as 20 bills in the just concluded monsoon session, with only the Constitution (127) Amendment Bill being discussed by the two Houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bill passage
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp