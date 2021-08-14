STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crime Branch takes over probe into Odisha forest officer's mysterious death

Bidya reportedly wanted a divorce from Soumya and his family members have accused her of developing a bonhomie with Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Behera.

Published: 14th August 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 06:52 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has ordered a Crime Branch (CB) probe into the mysterious death of  Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra (31), who had sustained burn injuries in his quarter on July 12 and succumbed at a private hospital in Cuttack a day later.

"A case has been registered and a team led by one DSP rank officer, an inspector, and a sub-inspector have started a thorough investigation into the matter," Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda told The New Indian Express.

CB officers will carry out a probe at the ACF's quarter in Paralakhemundi and they will be assisted by a six-member team consisting of physics, chemistry, fingerprints, still photography, videography, and fire service experts.

The agency's officers had earlier assisted Gajapati Police in the probe but now they have launched a detailed investigation of the case.

Soumya of Balasore's Nayakhandi village and Bidya of Mayurbhanj's Goudagan village had tied the knot in December last year.

The CB officers will likely question everyone related to the matter including Bidya, Soumya's family members, and DFO Behera in the coming days. They will also take the opinion of the doctors regarding Soumya's post-mortem report as part of their probe, said sources.

Gajapati Police had received the deceased's post-mortem report from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack last month. Soumya's autopsy report revealed that he had sustained 95% burn injuries.

Meanwhile, the local police suspect Soumya committed suicide by setting himself ablaze on July 12 evening.

"After examining the spot and questioning all the concerned persons, police's initial investigation suggests Soumya poured kerosene and after one or two minutes set himself ablaze in the drawing-room of his quarter. He then went in front of the kitchen where his wife Bidya Bharati Panda was serving food," said an officer of Gajapati Police.

Bidya panicked and first attempted to save her husband by dousing the blaze with her hands and she sustained minor injuries too. She ran towards the verandah of their quarter to collect water from a tap and raised an alarm following which their cook arrived from a nearby ACF's residence.

According to the local police, the duo attempted to save the ACF and doused the blaze by throwing water on him. He was later shifted to a hospital.

Police had also seized one bottle of kerosene and a matchbox from the spot.

