'Divisive, diversionary politics': Congress on PM's call to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing "divisive and diversionary politics" after he called for observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

The government has said the decision will be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

Congress chief spokesperson RandeepSurjewala, however, said that while on one side the prime minister congratulates Pakistan on their Independence Day, on the other side he indulges in Pakistan-bashing the moment elections are near.

ALSO READ | After PM's announcement, Home Ministry notifies August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

"The divisive duplicity of the prime minister stands exposed," he said in a statement.

"When there are no elections, the prime minister exhibits his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighbouring country on March 22, the day Muslim League passed the 'Partition Resolution' in 1940, and congratulates it on every August 14.

But when elections near, he starts diversionary politics at home," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also shared the prime minister's congratulatory letters to Pakistan on August 14 and tweets on March 22.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.

He said the day will keep reminding the country of the need to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness.

Pakistan's independence day falls on August 14.

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.