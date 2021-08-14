STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four CISF men get gallantry medal for blocking trucks carrying terrorists to Kashmir valley

Constables Rahul Kumar, Muttamala Ravi, Mutum Bikramjit Singh and Anil Lakra displayed courage and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle on January 31 last year at the Ban Toll plaza in Jammu.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:04 PM

With the threat of coronavirus looming large, CISF personnel at Kempegowda Railway station are on high alert

Representational Image. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been awarded the police medal for gallantry for intercepting and killing three terrorists who were trying to sneak into the Kashmir valley by hiding inside a truck.

Constables Rahul Kumar, Muttamala Ravi, Mutum Bikramjit Singh and Anil Lakra displayed courage and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle on January 31 last year at the Ban Toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu.

A truck plying from Jammu to Srinagar was stopped at the plaza at around 5:30 am where a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CISF were deployed for security checks.

ALSO READ | Six Army men get Shaurya Chakra for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir

As the police asked the driver to open the goods carriage, a terrorist hiding inside the cavity was exposed and he opened fire, the CISF said.

Constables Rahul Kumar and M Ravi, present on the check-post, immediately latched the truck door and a gun battle ensued.

Constables M Bikramjit Singh and Anil Lakra also reached the spot as part of a shift rotation protocol and they also engaged the terrorists by quickly taking positions at the plaza.

While one terrorist was hit and he succumbed about 20 feet from the toll plaza, two others were killed in an encounter with reinforcement troops of the J&K Police, CRPF and Army's special forces.

"The terrorists were carrying huge quantity of arms and ammunition which might have been used for targeting security forces and innocent people if they could have managed to surpass the naka," the CISF said in a statement.

The "timely and valiant" response by the four CISF personnel was commendable, it said.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF is designated as the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard critical installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain and some other duties in the internal security domain.

