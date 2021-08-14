Hinting national-level alliance, TMC says 'Khela Hobe' to be celebrated across India

By ANI

KOLKATA: The 'Khela Hobe' slogan will reverberate across India in the coming days, said Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday.

"Khela Hobe to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, Bihar and many other states. Some will celebrate under the flag of Trinamool Congress while others may not use any party symbol. But the slogan Khela Hobe will reach across India," said TMC leader Mitra while speaking to ANI.

This Khela Hobe slogan became famous during West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. This became the poll bugle for the party.

"BJP wanted to obstruct as they are fond of violence but our party wants peace, soon TMC will reach across the country. Without the TMC an alliance or any front is not possible," said Mitra.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to the leaders of Opposition parties to set up a united front for 2024 general elections and had said, "'Khela' (game) will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country."