Kolkata Diary

IIM Kolkata has started a survey to find how many of the students pursuing two-year MBA programme have gotten both doses of the vaccine so that they can be called back to the campus.

By Pranab Mondal
IIM Kolkata has started a survey to find how many of the students pursuing two-year MBA programme have gotten both doses of the vaccine so that they can be called back to the campus. The institute did not cite vaccination as a condition before letting all the 80 one-year MBA executive programme students and 25 per cent of the students of the two-year programme enter hostels and attend online classes. But with more students willing to return, the institute is now advising all students to get vaccinated. An official said the survey was aimed at encouraging students to take both doses of vaccine

Jadavpur univ helps teachers procure teaching aid 
Jadavpur University is paying teachers Rs 50,000 as advance to procure hardware/peripherals as teaching aids amid the pandemic. A notice issued recently says the university has considered the proposal to provide support towards teaching aid especially in the pandemic era where online teaching is compulsory. The advance will be recovered in 20 installments from the salary from October 2021 to May 2023. An official of the university said it had become clear following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that the campuses could be reopened only in November, subject to improvement in the Covid-19 situation. Mamata had said recently that the state government would try to reopen schools and colleges on alternate days after Durga Puja vacation.

Kolkata school to expand centres to screen pupils
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, will conduct tests to screen students for admission to Class V at seven centres in November so that social distancing norms can be maintained. The test was held last year at two conventional venues, Narendrapur School and Ramakrishna Mission School at Uripok Bachaspati Leikai in Imphal, Manipur. The test will be held on November 7 and results to be published on November 15 on the school’s website. Students can submit applications till October 30.

City authorities to survey key bypass road
The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has decided to conduct an assessment of the East Metropolitan Bypass following a slew of complaints about the bad condition of the thoroughfare. Maintenance work was last done on the road in 2013. The KMDA has received complaints about cracks and craters after every monsoon. The assessment, to be done with the help of a consultant, will allow the authorities to prepare a blue-print for the repair of the 16-km stretch of road that connects Ultadanga in north Kolkata to Garia in the south.

