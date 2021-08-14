STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Let's work together to achieve constitutional ideals: VP Venkaiah Naidu's message on Independence Day eve

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Independence Day.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Independence Day, saying they have to work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideals of securing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all citizens.

"As we enter the 75th year of independence, we should recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won India freedom and resolve to strive towards building the nation of their dreams," he said.

"On this momentous occasion, let us also remember that the progress and well-being of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring dignity of life to each and every individual in our country. This is the foundational belief behind our civilizational value of 'share and care'," the Vice President said.

Naidu said, "We must work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideals of securing for all our citizens - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity".

"On this joyous occasion of Independence Day, let us once again solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves to rediscovering our inner strengths, to realising the enormous potential of our people, and to give India its rightful place in the comity of nations," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp