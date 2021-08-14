STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh government failed to provide relief to flood victims: Digvijaya Singh

Published: 14th August 2021 06:53 PM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged the Madhya Pradesh government has failed to provide relief to victims of flood in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions as it was more focussed on "business" rather than governance.

He also claimed that the electricity supply to the flood-ravaged areas has not been restored yet and the victims are not getting food.

Twenty four people were killed in rain-related incidents during floods in the first week of August in North MP.

“Bridges and culverts were washed away in recent floods.

This was the government's failure because the BJP does not run the government but it does business.

Due to commissions and cuts, sub-standard constructions are done," Singh told reporters at Bhitarwar here.

The Rajya Sabha MP said victims of floods were given food by social workers, "which is the failure of the state government".

He also said the state government has not yet surveyed to assess the loss and damage caused by floods.

“Officers and the government were sleeping when the India Meteorological Department warned of rains due to which kuccha houses were washed away completely.

Pucca houses were destroyed in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts (due to floods)," he said.

Referring to the alleged mobbing of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur, Singh said officers were shunted out of the district instead of being suspended.

