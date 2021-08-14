STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Miscreants trigger blast at Assam school on Mizoram border

The miscreants triggered a blast at an Assam government-run lower primary school in Hailakandi district on Friday night.

Published: 14th August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Senior officials of district police and civil administration visited the site to take stock of the incident, the police said. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The tension on the Assam-Mizoram border is far from over.

The miscreants triggered a blast at an Assam government-run lower primary school in Hailakandi district on Friday night. The site of the incident is less than a kilometer from the “natural” border as the crow flies.

Senior officials of district police and civil administration visited the site to take stock of the incident, the police said.

“The incident occurred at around 11-11:30 pm yesterday. A wall of the school building was partially damaged. The locals heard an explosion and informed the police,” Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay told The New Indian Express.

The area falls under the Gutguti border outpost of the Assam Police. The SP said immediately after receiving information, senior officers of the police and civil administration rushed to the site.

ALSO READ | Assam Assembly passes cattle protection bill, Opposition stages a walkout

“The matter is being investigated. Our officers are still at the site. There was no major damage to property but since a chance was taken, we are seriously investigating it,” Upadhyay said.

The Dhaleswari river is the natural boundary of the two states in the area. The aerial distance from the river to the school will be 800 metres to 1 km inside Assam, the SP said.

The incident comes on the heels of the July 26 interstate border violence that had left six Assam Police personnel dead and scores of others, including an SP, injured.

Earlier this year, the miscreants had blown off two other government schools, one in Hailakandi and another in neighbouring Cachar district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state Assembly on Friday that the British administration had in 1870 given a forest to the Lushai Hills (present-day Mizoram). The forest was bifurcated in 1932 with one portion going to Assam and the other to Mizoram.

“When Mizoram was made a Union Territory in 1972, it was decided that the 1932 boundary will be its boundary. During the (signing off) Mizo peace accord, that very boundary was agreed to be made Mizoram’s boundary. Based on this boundary, Mizoram was created a state in 1987,” Sarma had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border issue Assam blast
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp