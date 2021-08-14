STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Man fires at his 'enemy' neighbours as they visit him to mourn his grandson's death, 6 injured

Angry at seeing his enemies at his doorstep to mourn his grandson's death, Parihar went into his room and brought his licensed gun and opened fire to chase them away, police said.

Published: 14th August 2021 12:03 PM

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Six persons were injured after a 60-year-old man allegedly fired at them when they went to his place at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district to mourn the death of his grandson, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at Bandholi village, around 30 km from the district headquarters, police said, adding that the injured persons are the neighbours of accused Parmal Singh Parihar, with whom he was not getting along well.

Parihar has escaped after the incident and a search has been launched to nab him, they said.

"Parihar's grandson Sahil drowned in a lake on Friday. After his body was brought home, people living in the neighbourhood visited Parihar's house to mourn his death. Some of them included those with whom he was not getting along well," Utila police station inspector Surjit Singh Parmar told PTI.

"Angry at seeing his enemies at his doorstep, Parihar went into his room and brought his licensed gun and opened fire to chase them away," he said.

Ajmer Singh, Kallu Singh, Rajendra, Ashok, Devendra, and Virendra Singh were injured in the firing and they were admitted to a hospital in Gwalior on Friday night, the police officer said, adding they were out of danger.

A case has been registered against Parihar, he said.

According to Parmar, the body of Parihar's grandson was sent for post-mortem.

