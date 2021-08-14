STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free

The state is now left with 446 active cases which are over 99% lesser than the peak of 3.10 lakh cases reported on April 30.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

Image for representation (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just 42 cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours according to the officials on coronavirus status here on Saturday.

Officials pointed out that as many as 49 districts recorded zero cases, while 15 districts including Aligarh, Amethi, Ballia, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasgnaj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Saharanpur,  Shamli, and Sonbhadra of the state, have become pandemic-free with the active case tally touching a zero. They, however, stressed the importance of prevention saying that the risk of complications caused by the virus was still lurking.

Similarly, 26 districts of the state have reported fresh active cases only in single-digit during the last 24 hours. A total of 64 patients were discharged after recovery. So far, 16.86 lakh patients in the state had recovered from the virus attack fully and were discharged.

ALSO READ | No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai's Dharavi; active infections at 11

According to the Additional chief secretary, Information, Navneet  Sehgal, the state is now left with 446 active cases which are over 99% lesser than the peak of 3.10 lakh cases reported on April 30.

ACS, information, Navneet Sehgal added that on average, 2.38 lakh Covid-19 tests were being done in the state during the last 24 hours. Numbers show that the test positivity rate for the past 24 hours was 0.01% and the recovery rate was 98.6%.

The officials advocated the need for prevention despite the decline in cases as the risk of pandemic infection and its complications were still prevalent. In terms of vaccination, UP has vaccinated 5,70,85000 people across the state.

Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
