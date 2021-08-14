STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide opportunities to daughters also to explore avenues of growth: President Ram Nath Kovind to parents

President Ram Nath Kovind asked every parent to provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that epoch-making changes are taking place with the success of women in all walks of life, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday asked every parent to provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

From higher educational institutions to armed forces, from laboratories to playgrounds, daughters are making their mark, he said.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day, the President also lauded the stellar performances by the country's sportspersons, especially women, in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

"In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics. Our daughters have achieved world class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities," he said.

Along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life, Kovind said.

"In this success of our daughters, I see a glimpse of a developed India of the future," the President said.

"I urge every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth," he said.

Ram Nath Kovind
