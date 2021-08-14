STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security beefed up for Independence Day in Chhattisgarh; tricolour to be hoisted in Naxal strongholds

Security has been stepped up in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Maoist-affected areas, ahead of Independence Day.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

India Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Security has been stepped up in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Maoist-affected areas, ahead of Independence Day with intensified patrolling and other measures to prevent any untoward incident, police said on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said the tricolour would be hoisted in several interior villages in South Bastar and the Abhujmaad region, considered as strongholds of Maoists, on Sunday.

Bastar division comprises seven districts namely Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Kanker and Bastar.

"Security forces deployed in the Naxal-hit Bastar region are regularly carrying out patrolling, laying mobile check posts in the interior area as well as along inter-district and inter-state borders to avoid any untoward incident by ultras," Sundarraj told PTI.

Compared to previous years, the incidents of black flags being hoisted by Maoists have come down to a great extent in interior pockets of the Bastar region, he said.

At a state function to be held at Police Parade Ground in Raipur at 9 AM, COVID-19 warriors will be felicitated like last year, an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the national flag and receive the guard of honour from the state police and paramilitary forces at the parade ground, the public relations department official said.

He said the function will be a low-key affair sans any cultural event considering the pandemic protocols.

A total of 22 persons, including government officials, healthcare personnel, pandemic volunteers, will be felicitated for their commendable service during the pandemic.

Besides, four government hospitals will also be feted for their exemplary performance in providing treatment under the Ayushman card scheme, he said.

No cultural programmes will be held in Raipur and other district headquarters.

The COVID-19 norms including wearing of masks and physical distancing will be strictly followed, the official said.

State ministers and parliamentary secretaries will hoist the tricolour in headquarters of other districts, he added.

The state government has decided against holding public programmes at the tehsil and janpad levels where the national flag will be hoisted by presidents of the concerned janpad panchayat and other urban bodies at their respective offices, he said.

In those schools which are open, flag hoisting can be held barring rallies, competitions and cultural functions, according to the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxal Independence Day
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp