STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Traffickers using social media to prey on schoolgirls

With her school closed for over a year and little to do at home, 15-year-old Shahida started spending more time on social media.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Human Trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With her school closed for over a year and little to do at home, 15-year-old Shahida (name changed) started spending more time on social media.

Soon, the teenager was in a relationship with a 24-year-old man, Aadil, who contacted her on a social media site.

He told her that he would send her to a good school and look after her well if she married him.

Eventually, he managed to persuade the girl to elope with him.

With her family struggling financially since her father lost his job during lockdown, Shahida was excited about the good life that Aadil promised to give her.

At the end of May, when Aadil came to take Shahida with him, child representatives of the Village Child Protection Committee alerted a social worker who stopped the wedding in time.

"Aadil made me believe that I could go to a good school if I married him. He said that would also make my school admission easier," said Shahida, who lives with her family in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

"I agreed to his proposal as I hoped to have one square meal a day. I never thought that there might be danger lurking for me," she said.

Rita Paramick, a frontline child protection worker with Save the Children, who stopped Shahida's wedding, said Shahida's is one of the many cases of traffickers using social media to target children, who are spending a lot more time online as schools are closed and they can't even go out to play.

"These days, traffickers have changed their modus operandi. Social media is one platform through which they trap young children like Shahida," she said.

"Children have been out of school for more than a year now and girls like Shahida, who are living in extreme poverty, are always soft targets for predators," she added.

Mamata Sardar, a youth advocate for Save the Children in West Bengal, said girls are increasingly being lured into marriage on social media.

"As most children are now at home and attending classes online, they're glued to social media," she said.

Sardar said she has stepped up vigilance as parents of many children have lost their jobs during the pandemic, leading to an increased possibility of child trafficking.

She said she has counselled at least three girls who were almost ready to marry men who contacted them on social media.

"Since the second wave of the pandemic, I have intervened to stop five child marriages and convinced the girls' parents to let them finish their education before they marry them off," she added.

In one such case, the unemployed father of a 15-year-old girl fixed her marriage so that he would have one less mouth to feed.

He didn't even consult his wife.

When the girl's mother found out, she informed a frontline child protection worker of their village in South 24 Parganas.

The frontline child protection worker made the girl's father understand that marrying her before the age of 18 was illegal and that he should let her continue her studies.

Anindit Roy Chowdhury, director - Programmes and Policy, Save the Children, said child marriages have risen sharply during the pandemic and are even being held in villages that have not seen any in years.

"Child marriage is extremely harmful to girls. Not only does it mean that they are unable to continue their education but also poses danger to their physical and mental health," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schoolgirls Trafficking Girls Trafficking women trafficking Trafficking In India
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp