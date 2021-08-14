Wanted Maoist ultra arrested in Jharkhand

By PTI

GUMLA: The police on Saturday arrested an active member of the proscribed CPI(Maoist), who was wanted in 11 Naxal related cases, from Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Police said that five detonators and a knife were seized from Guddu Oraon alias Sukhram Oraon after the arrest from his in-law's place at a village under Bishunpur police station.

Following a tip-off that he would reach there to meet his wife, the police laid a trap and nabbed him.

Oraon is a member of the squad of Maoist commander Ravindra Ganju, which operates in Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts of Jharkhand, police said.