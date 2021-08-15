STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75th I-Day: In a first, IAF choppers shower flower petals after tricolour unfurled at Red Fort

The petals were showered in the Amrut formation drawing loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Published: 15th August 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

IAF helicopters

Flower petals showered at the Red Fort by Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a first, two Mi-17 1V Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals at the venue of main Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag.

The petals were showered in the Amrut formation drawing loud applause and cheers from the audience.

While the first chopper was controlled by Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht, the second was commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.

After the showering of flower petals, Prime Minister addressed the nation.

Thirty-two Olympians who made the country proud at the Tokyo Games and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the recently-concluded Olympics by winning the country's first track-and-field gold medal, was among the 32 athletes.

Talking about the IAF choppers showering flower petals, Ritika Joshi, who was present in the audience, said, "It was a sight to witness when flower petals dropped on each of us. We saluted the commanders."

For Shubhanshu Sharma, tricolour balloons released in the air was among the highlights of the celebrations.

"This year having flower petals showered by IAF helicopters was a pleasant surprise which filled our hearts with respect for our forces," he said.

A separate block was created on the south side of the Red Fort's ramparts for “Corona warriors” such as healthcare workers to honour them for the pivotal role they played in fighting the pandemic.

India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' under which a series of events have been organised across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF flower petals shower
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp