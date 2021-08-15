STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in Pulwama

Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, they said.

Published: 15th August 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hizb-ul Mujahideen's Slain commander Burhan Wani. | Facebook

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s school headmaster father hoisted the Tricolour at a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s militancy-hit Pulwama district on Sunday. Muzaffar Wani is the headmaster of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Tral, Pulwama. 

The national anthem was also sung on the occasion during which Muzaffar along with other teachers stood in attention.  The video of the event went viral on social media. Incidentally, the Lt Governor administration had directed heads of all government departments, including educational departments and hospitals, in J&K to carry out flag hoisting ceremonies as part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark 75th Independence Day.

In view of government direction, the Tricolour was unfurled in all 23,000 educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools, in J&K.  L-G Manoj Sinha hoisted a 100 ft tall Tricolour on Hari Parbat fort overlooking Srinagar city and all government buildings and health institutions. It was for the first time that the Kashmir Valley was flooded by the Tricolour.

For the first time, authorities did not suspend mobile and internet service in the Kashmir Valley — a departure from the previous  years when the services were curtailed temporarily on January 26 and August 15 till the completion of the official functions. But, roads and streets remained deserted. 

The day passed off peacefully amid tight security measures across J&K. The historic Clock Tower in Srinagar, Salal and Baglihar dams were lit up with colours of the Tricolour.  Many other prominent buildings in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley were also illuminated. Functions were held in all districts. While political leaders unfurled the Tricolour at party offices, the BJP alleged the PDP and the NC did not unfurl the national flag and demanded strict action against them.

