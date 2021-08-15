STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI announces cash award of Rs 5 lakh for information in Dhanbad hit-and-run case 

The CBI has put up posters at several locations in Dhanbad, including the place where the incident took place on the morning of July 28.

CBI poster

The CBI has also provided the phone numbers of two investigating officers. (Photos | PTI, Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major development taking place in Dhanbad hit-and-run case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing worthwhile information related to the alleged murder of Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand.

The CBI has put up posters at several locations in Dhanbad, including the place where the incident took place on the morning of July 28.

Senior CBI officials investigating the case also admitted that a reward of Rs 5 lakh has been declared for anybody giving information or information of importance related to the alleged murder. “If any person has any kind of knowledge or information of importance related to his murder, he/she may kindly information the CBI, Special Crime-I, New Delhi, Camp CSIR Satkar Guest House, Dhanbad on the phone numbers given below. Cash reward of Rs 500000 (Rs five lakh ) will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information related to the crime,” stated the poster put up by CBI in Dhnabad. The name of the informant will be kept secret, it added.

The poster also includes the mobile number of the Investigating Officer Vijay Kumar Shukla -- 7827728856 along with two landline numbers -- 011- 24368640, 011-24368641.


A CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting Judge Uttam Anand from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk on July 28. The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meters from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur.

According to the post mortem report, the victim had several injuries on its head, chest and back. “All the injuries, caused by hard and blunt substance, took place before the death. Death of the deceased was caused due to head injury 6-18 hours before the post-mortem,” stated the autopsy report.

The case was referred to the CBI on the recommendations of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

