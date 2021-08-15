STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Night curfew extended in eight Gujarat cities till August 28

The curfew will be in place from 11pm till 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, officials said.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat was on Sunday extended till August 28, officials said.

The curfew will be in place from 11pm till 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, they said.

A state government release said all other restrictions laid down in its last order issued on July 29 would continue to remain in force till August 28, including allowing eateries to function till 10pm and capping the attendance at public functions to 400.

The July 29 order had also allowed Ganesh Utsav festivities in public places with the idol height kept at a maximum of nine feet.

The state reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took its overall infection count to 8,25,182, the state health department said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 8,14,921 as 18 patients got discharge during the day, it said in a statement.

The death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 10,078 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Gujarat has achieved the milestone of administering four crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

A total of 4,01,80,086 doses have been administered in the state till 5 pm on Sunday, including 3,73,162 given during the day, it said.

Of the total doses administered so far, 3,03,22,944 beneficiaries have received their first dose, and 97,38,764 have got both the doses.

There are 183 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat and seven of these patients are critical, the department added.

The caseload in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,627, and recoveries to 10,620.

There are three active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,182, new cases 16, death toll 10,078, discharged 8,14,921, active cases 183, people tested so far - figures not released.

