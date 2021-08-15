Five killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan's Alwar

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five people were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a truck collided head-on with a car in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The accident took place near Tusari crossing, Station House Officer (SHO) Kathumar police station Kamal Singh said.

He said the injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Rajput (10), Biru alias Virendra Singh (26), Poonam Rajput (28), Surendra Singh Rajput (32) and Shivani Rajput (18), Singh said.

The police officer said that the passengers were returning after offering prayers at a temple.

The bodies have been handed over to their family after post mortem, police said.