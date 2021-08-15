MP to hold mega Covid vaccination campaign on August 25-26: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Having administered over 3.76 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, Madhya Pradesh will hold two days mega vaccination campaign on August 25 and 26 to target completing COVID-19 vaccination exercise by the year end.

Speaking at the Independence Day function in Bhopal on Sunday, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recounted that a record 16.95 lakh plus people were vaccinated in a single day as part of the mega vaccination campaign against the killer viral infection on June 21. A similar COVID vaccination 'Mahaabhiyan' has been planned for August 25 and 26 across the state.

Maintaining that women empowerment was a key resolve of his government, the CM announced that under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, at the time of the birth of a girl child, Rs 2,000 will be deposited in her account. As soon as Ladli Laxmi daughters enter the college, they will be provided Rs.20,000. There will be a system of free higher education for daughters.

Reiterating the thrust of the government on infrastructure development, the CM said the target was to increase the irrigation potential in the state to 65 lakh hectares by 2024-25. Ken-Betwa Link National Project will provide irrigation to 8.11 lakh hectares agricultural land in Madhya Pradesh, drinking water to 41 lakh population and power facility of 103 MW too will be available.

He further said that construction and upgradation of 2,000 km long roads, renovation of 2,5000 km roads and construction of 80 major bridges and railway over bridges are being done in the state on which Rs 5,530 crores will be spent.

Also, the CM said the protection, honour, employment and education of the Scheduled Castes will be fully taken care of. A provision of Rs 17,980 crore has been made for it in the budget.

"Our government will leave no stone unturned in the implementation of 27 percent reservation for backward classes. A new commission will be constituted to study the social, educational and economic condition of the backward classes, which will study the conditions of the backward classes on a large scale and give its recommendations for improving their conditions. Our government is committed for the welfare of the backward classes."