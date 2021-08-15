STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protestors run amok in Shillong against ex-rebel leader's killing by police; internet services suspended  

The state's home department in a notification said mobile internet and data services had been suspended in East Khasi Hills and a few other districts.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of people, wearing black and carrying blag flags, took part in his funeral procession

Hundreds of people, wearing black and carrying blag flags, took part in his funeral procession.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Curfew was clamped in Meghalaya's capital Shillong for an indefinite period while internet services were suspended for 48 hours in four districts after Sunday’s bout of violence by mobs protesting against the killing of former insurgent leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew by the police two days ago.

"…There have been incidents of stone-pelting, arson and theft, and a serious breakdown of law and order in parts of Shillong city and there is every likelihood of further breach of peace which may spread to other parts of the city and district. I, Isawanda Laloo, District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District…do hereby promulgate TOTAL CURFEW from 8:00 P.M. of 15th August 2021 in Shillong Agglomeration," an official statement reads.

​ALSO READ | Ahead of Independence day, two injured in IED blast by outlawed HNLC in Shillong

The state's home department in a notification said mobile internet and data services had been suspended in East Khasi Hills, of which Shillong is the headquarters; West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts in view of the sudden deteriorating law and order situation.

Trouble was brewing since Saturday evening when the miscreants attacked a police vehicle. The slain former rebel leader was laid to rest at around 1.00 pm on Sunday.

The unidentified protestors snatched a police vehicle along with weapons and moved around localities, brandishing the weapons they snatched before setting the vehicle on fire.

They also attacked and vandalised a number of vehicles, including that of the police and tourist cars, by pelting stones. The incidents took place in multiple locations and the situation went beyond the control of the police.

ALSO READ | Those involved in Shillong improvised bomb attack will not be spared: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Thangkhiew, the former general secretary of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was killed by a joint team of the police of two districts.

Director-General of Police (DGP) R Chandranathan said the cops had raided Thangkhiew’s residence in the wee hours of Friday to make his arrest in connection with a recent IED blast in Shillong but he pulled out a knife and tried to attack the personnel. The DGP said the personnel had to open fire in self-defence in which the former rebel leader was killed.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the killing, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission said: “The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation.”

The Commission directed the state’s chief secretary to submit a detailed report within 15 days for further necessary orders. It said if the report was found not satisfactory, it would conduct its own investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shillong violence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp