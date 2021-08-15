STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM announces development projects worth Rs 1200 crore on Independence Day 

A sum of Rs 1170 crore will be spent under the Punjab Nirman Programme for the needs of those residing in rural and urban areas, the CM announced. 

Published: 15th August 2021 11:50 AM

Punjab CM amarinder singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh with the family members of the victims of Amritsar rail accident on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced development projects worth Rs 1200 crore to mark the 75th Indepence Day.

The projects will include development of link toads, phirnis and roads along with a slew of SC welfare prgrammes. A sum of Rs 1170 crore will be spent under the Punjab Nirman Programme for the needs of those residing in rural and urban areas. 

After unfurling the national flag at Gandhi Ground in Amritsar, Amarinder said that an Act would soon be notified which would mandate budgetary spending on Dalit welfare equal to the percentage of SC population in the state, and the 85th Constitutional Amendment would be implemented in line with the judgements of the Supreme Court.

He also announced that certain expensive medical procedures and tests like Dialysis, X-Rays etc would be made free at government hospitals, further annoucing the launch of a universal health insurance. 

Amarinder also announced regularisation of all Safai Karamcharis working for the past ten years and increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Helpers by Rs 600, Rs  500 and Rs 300 respectively.

In order to facilitate ease of doing business, Amarinder also announced a new set of a whopping 1150 reforms for Medium & Small Enterprises (MSMEs). The details of these would be separately shared by the Department of Investment Promotion, he said.

Referring to the welfare of landless farmers, he said that the state government would make payment of Rs. 520 crores to 2.85 lakh landless farmers under the Debt Relief scheme on 20 August, the birth anniversary of late former
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Further, Debt Relief upto Rs. 50,000 would be shortly given to about 16,000 beneficiaries of SC and BC Corporation at a cost of Rs. 62 crore, he added.

He said a sum of Rs 5 crore would be earmarked for the development of area in and around Guru ki Wadali, the birthplace of the 6th Sikh Guru Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji in the vicinity of holy city of Amritsar.

Paying glowing tributes to the legendary martyr Madan Lal Dhingra, the Chief Minister announced that a memorial would be established in Amritsar City as a mark of homage to him.

He conferred state awards on 45 persons for their valuable contribution to the society and dedicated services with a certificate, shawl and a medal. The awards for the year 2020 could not be conferred earlier due to Covid. However, a separate function would be held soon for giving the state awards for the year 2021 where distinguished persons, including GoC-in-C and all ranks of the Western Command, for their exemplary contribution in the fight against COVID, would be honoured.

He also handed over appointment letters for government jobs to the family members of each of the 34 victims of the tragic Amritsar rail accident at Jaura Phatak.

