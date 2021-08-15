STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinamool MPs, workers allegedly attacked on way to hoist Tricolour in Tripura

Two MPs, Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen, were allegedly assaulted and Dola’s secretary was injured when her car was caught in brickbats.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Supporters

TMC flags (Representational Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two Trinamool Congress' MPs and workers were allegedly attacked on their way to Agartala from Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony in south Tripura on Sunday. 

Two MPs, Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen, were allegedly assaulted and Dola's secretary was injured when her car was caught in brickbats.

The TMC functionaries arrived Tripura on Saturday to organise football matches in Agartala under the banner of Khela Hobe, the slogan coined and popularised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the recent Assembly elections. The TMC strongly condemned the attack.

"They targeted me. They pelted stones at my car repeatedly. My secretary was injured when he tried to protect me. He was administered eight stitches on his head and doctors of the local hospital prescribed CT Scan immediately," said Dola before flying back to Kolkata on Sunday evening.

​ALSO READ | 'Insult to Bengal': TMC demands PM's apology for saying freedom fighter Matangini Hazra was from Assam

The windshield of the MPs car was smashed in the attack.

Taking to Twitter, All India Trinamool Congress Tripura said, "Duare gunda raj @BjpBiplab on full display! Trinamool MPs ATTACKED! No one is being spared, from our workers to our elected public representatives. Meanwhile the Home Minister is simply watching the show! How dare @BJP4Tripura goons attack our workers, our MPs?! Under whose watch is this happening repeatedly?"

West Bengal chief minister called Dola and said 'jungle raj' will not be allowed to have the last say.

The alleged attack took place a day after the press conference held in Agartala in which Aparupa, an MP from Hooghly’s Arambagh, was among others who taunted Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb saying his days in the position were numbered.            

The tussle between the BJP and the TMC supporters in Tripura started emerging after the Bengal’s ruling party initiated a move to expand its foothold in the northeastern state. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s car was attacked recently during his visit to Tripura.

While even CPI(M) condemned such attacks, the BJP denied its involvement in such incidents.  

