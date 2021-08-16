15-year-old rape survivor gives birth to dead child in UP's Ballia

By PTI

BALLIA: A 15-year-old girl, who was raped multiple times by a man, gave birth to his dead child, police said Monday, adding the accused has been detained.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkaran Naiyar said Gopal Patel has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the minor on multiple occasions.

The girl gave birth to a dead child on July 27, her father said in the complaint.

Patel used to rape her in absence of her parents and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone about it, the complaint said.

The victim's mother told police that the accused used to tie the girl's hands and legs and rape her.

The accused has been detained and a probe in the matter is on, the SP said.