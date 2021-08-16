BJP begins 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP kick-started 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in different parts of Maharashtra on Monday to spread the work of the BJP led central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with BJP members of parliament (MPs) had asked to reach out to the people and counter Opposition propaganda. He had asked them to inform people about the central government schemes and work done for the people during a pandemic.

The 39 central cabinet ministers will participate in Jan Ashirwad Yatra at various points and address the people. Bharati Pawar, the newly inducted minister for the state (health), said that they will take the Modi government's work to people and expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during this yatra.

She said during a pandemic the Modi government tirelessly worked hard to help the people.

"We did not lag behind in extending the help to people during pandemic. The government started the free vaccinations, provided free ration and gas under the Ujjwala scheme. All the good work credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government ensured that no one gets deprived of the government’s welfare schemes," Pawar said.

She also said that the centre provided the highest number of vaccines to Maharashtra, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi could not use all given vaccines to vaccinate the people.

“The state government should not criticize the centre for not supplying the vaccines to Maharashtra. It has little truth, more propaganda in it. All ministers will take such kind of Yatra in their respective areas,” the minister said.

She said that people should not see this as a political yatra but a social program to reach out to the masses.