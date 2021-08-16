STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP begins 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra

Bharati  Pawar, the newly inducted minister for the state (health), said that they will take the Modi government's work to people and expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi during this yatra.

Published: 16th August 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP kick-started 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in different parts of Maharashtra on Monday to spread the work of the BJP led central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with BJP members of parliament (MPs) had asked to reach out to the people and counter Opposition propaganda. He had asked them to inform people about the central government schemes and work done for the people during a pandemic.

The 39 central cabinet ministers will participate in Jan Ashirwad Yatra at various points and address the people. Bharati  Pawar, the newly inducted minister for the state (health), said that they will take the Modi government's work to people and expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during this yatra.

She said during a pandemic the Modi government tirelessly worked hard to help the people. 

"We did not lag behind in extending the help to people during pandemic. The government started the free vaccinations, provided free ration and gas under the Ujjwala scheme.  All the good work credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government ensured that no one gets deprived of the government’s welfare schemes," Pawar said.

She also said that the centre provided the highest number of vaccines to Maharashtra, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi could not use all given vaccines to vaccinate the people. 

“The state government should not criticize the centre for not supplying the vaccines to Maharashtra. It has little truth, more propaganda in it. All ministers will take such kind of Yatra in their respective areas,” the minister said.

She said that people should not see this as a political yatra but a social program to reach out to the masses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp