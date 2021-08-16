STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Double whammy in Bihar with major flood and water scarcity

This is the situation prevailing today in Bihar. In many areas of the state, floodwaters have entered houses, but the residents don’t have a drop of safe water to drink. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of flood-hit area shift to a safer place as water level of Ganga River rises in Patna | PTi

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  “Water, water, everywhere, but not a drop to drink,” wrote English poet ST Coleridge wrote in 1798. This is the situation prevailing today in Bihar. In many areas of the state, floodwaters have entered houses, but the residents don’t have a drop of safe water to drink. 

“Sir, we are living like water captives. Around waist-deep water has inundated us but we don’t have a pot of safe water to drink,” Saroj Yadav, 45-year-old from Sabalpur in Saran rued over the phone. Hand pumps and water supply systems installed under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious ‘Jal Nal Yojana’ have gotten submerged under water amid flood. 

Both, those who have left the village to safer places as well as those who are stranded in their homes filled with waist-high floodwater, don’t have a drop of water to drink as the state faces a scarcity of clean water. 
Raghunand Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bhojpur said that all five members of his family are living like water prisoners in their home.

His rickshaw, which he had bought recently after paying Rs 1.50 lakh, has completely submerged in the floodwater. “We are living like cursed at our own fates. Amid plenty of water, we have to go three km away from the inundated village by boat to fetch a gallon of water to drink,” he said.

Poisonous aquatic reptiles like snake seen floating around in houses inundated by floodwater poses a serious threat to children as well as elders. In Patna alone, many slum pockets living near Digha, Patliputra and Ganga basin areas have flooded with waist-deep water. 

Thousands of people have escaped flooded areas and are living in tents along the side of highways. Almost all districts in the state are facing a shortage of safe drinking water. Almost all districts under flood water are facing a shortage of drinking water to a great extent.

Nawal Kumar Singh from Raghopur in Vaishali district said that his water pump is submerged in waist-deep water. The supply of electricity was snapped after the electric poles fell down. “For drinking purposes, water is brought from Patna by a boat along with other villagers, facings the same problem covering a distance of nearly 10 km,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar floods Bihar drinking water scarcity
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp