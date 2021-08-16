Gujarat Congress to hold 'COVID-19 nyay yatra' to corner BJP government

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Monday said it would organise 'COVID-19 nyay yatras' over the next two months to demand compensation for the kin of those who died due to the pandemic.

The yatra will reach out to people in all major cities, towns and villages of the state to highlight the BJP government's "mismanagement and criminal negligence" while tackling the outbreak, leading to the deaths of scores of people from the virus, said Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda.

"The BJP government turned its back on people when they needed help the most. The negligence of the BJP took more lives than coronavirus itself. We demand that the kin of each of the victims be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation," Chavda said.

He said other demands include reimbursement of COVID-19 treatment bills incurred by people at private hospitals, a judicial inquiry into the administration's failure in tackling the outbreak, as well as jobs for children of those government employees who died due to the virus.

He said a virtual memorial would be set up for Gujarat COVID-19 victims for people to pay tribute from across the world.

The Congress' yatra comes at a time when recently-inducted Union ministers of the BJP are holding 'jan ashirvad yatra' from August 16 to 20 to thank people and highlight achievements of the Centre.

Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,25,196, while this period also saw 13 people getting discharged, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,934, an official said on Monday.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,078 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 184 active cases, of which seven are on ventilator support, he said.

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.76 per cent, the official added.

An official release said 4.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including over 4.58 lakh on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu rose by two in the last 24 hours to touch 10,629, while the recovery count was stable at 10,620, leaving the Union Territory with five patients under treatment.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,196, new cases 14, deaths 10,078 discharged 8,14,934 active cases 184 and people tested so far - figures not released.