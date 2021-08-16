STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases, 417 deaths; daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent

The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336 on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year.

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects swab sample from a person. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 on Monday with 32,937 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336 on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year.

The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent.

It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said.

So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated from COVID-19.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added.

As many as 11,81,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 49,48,05,652.

Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 417 new fatalities include 130 from Maharashtra and 102 from Kerala.

Of the total 4,31,642 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,35,039 were from Maharashtra, 36,979 from Karnataka, 34,519 from Tamil Nadu, 25,069 from Delhi, 22,784 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,601 from Kerala and 18,303 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

