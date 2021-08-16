Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

The reason behind their extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Prima facie, the man and the woman poured kerosene oil on themselves before setting themselves ablaze, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said a police team deployed at the spot rushed with blankets to save the man and the woman.

The team managed to douse the fire and immediately took the victims to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

An inquiry is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)