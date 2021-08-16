STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi sets 25-year goal for growth, minimising government intervention

Master plan of PM ‘Gati Shakti’ coming for integrated infrastructure project development

Published: 16th August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from Red Fort during the 75th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set out a 25-year goal to build an India where the government does not interfere unnecessarily in the lives of citizens, while reiterating his aim to develop world-class infrastructure with ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. 

The goal included taking all Central schemes to saturation levels, like the piped water project, banking inclusion, LPG gas connection, Ayushman Bharat, fortified rice for nutrition and bridging the urban-rural divide. He underscored the political will to usher in reforms and hand-hold socially vulnerable sections and the startup eco-system, which he described as the new wealth creators. Modi also shared that the government had abolished 15,000 compliances during the Covid-19 pandemic itself for hassle-free services to the citizens. 

Expanding his slogan of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, to which he had earlier added Sabka Vishwas, Modi sought Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort), as the nation enters its Amrit Kaal of 25 years leading to the 100th year of Independence celebrations.

Staying with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) theme, Modi said the government will unveil a “PM Gati Shakti scheme for an integrated master plan for infrastructure projects” and the National Hydrogen Mission to make India a global hub of clean hydrogen and self-reliant in energy needs. With the Gati Shakti scheme, the government aims to accelerate the already announced five-year infrastructure spending of over `1 lakh crore to scale up the economy. 

Turning to education, he said Sainik schools will now enroll girl students after a successful pilot project in Mizoram. On the commemoration of the Independence Day celebrations for the next 75 weeks, Modi said 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect all parts of the country.   

Without naming China and Pakistan, the prime minister reiterated that India is steadfastly dealing with the twin global challenges of expansionism and terrorism. “There is a possibility of a new world order post-Corona. Today the world is looking at India from a new perspective, which has two important aspects, one is terrorism and the other is expansionism. India is confronting both and responding strongly in a restrained manner,” he said. J&K got a passing mention, with Modi saying the delimitation exercise there is underway along with preparations for Assembly polls.

