STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Dalit sarpanch, family members assaulted; NCSC issues notice to Shivraj government

According to the information received by the NCSC, a purported video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media and picked up by various news websites.

Published: 16th August 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Dalit sarpanch and his family members were allegedly assaulted and manhandled by an upper caste secretary of the gram panchayat in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to send a notice to the state government on Monday.

Taking strong note of the incident which took place in Dhamchi village during the flag hoisting function on Independence Day on Sunday, the NCSC, on the orders of Chairman Vijay Sampla, sought from the Madhya Pradesh government an action taken report (ATR), immediately.

The sarpanch, Hannu Basor, told reporters that he hoisted the national flag on request of villagers since the panchayat secretary, Sunil Tiwari, was late for the programme, and this enraged him.

Basor claimed Tiwari assaulted him and pushed his wife when she tried to intervene.

However, a police official said a dispute between the sarpanch and the panchayat secretary over distribution of sweets at the event led to the unsavoury incident.

Following the dispute, the secretary misbehaved with the sarpanch, he said, adding a probe was underway.

According to the information received by the NCSC, a purported video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media and picked up by various news websites.

In the clip, Basor can be seen getting kicked and manhandled by Tiwari who was upset as the sarpanch had hoisted the tricolour during the Independence Day function, in his absence.

Through the news article published in the online news websites dated August 16, the NCSC got the information that the sarpanch's wife and daughter-in-law were also beaten up by the secretary when they came to his rescue, a statement said.

Soon after the video of the sarpanch's assault went viral, Sampla tweeted from his official Twitter handle and asked the Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary, director general of police as well as the district collector and superintendent of police of Chattarpur to submit the ATR through post or e-mail.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the ATR is not received, the NCSC might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under article 338 of the constitution and issue summons for their personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

"This is saddening that the Dalit sarpanch was attacked for hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day function," Sampla said in a tweet in Hindi.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lokendra Singh said after the flag hoisting ceremony, sweets were distributed among the locals and the duo fought over it.

"The secretary misbehaved (with the sarpanch) and the matter is under investigation. Whoever is found guilty, will be punished," he said.

Singh said after the incident tension prevailed in the village where police personnel were deployed to maintain peace.

An official posted at the Orchha road police station said a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for assault was registered against Tiwari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Scheduled Castes Caste Attacks caste crimes
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp