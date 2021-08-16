STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Diary

The probe into various corruption and extortion allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being done by the Thane Police.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Thane Police issue lookout notice for Param Bir 
The probe into various corruption and extortion allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being done by the Thane Police. Two cases have been registered against the officer in Thane. The Thane Police has issued a lookout notice for him. A complaint was filed by Virar-based builder Mayuresh Raut, who alleged that the officers led by Singh extorted money from him. It is a tough task for the Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh. 

Varun Sardesai vs Tejas Thackeray  
For weeks, there has been talk that Aaditya Thackeray will resign as the president of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and hand over the post to Varun Sardesai. Now, suddenly, the name of Tejas Thackeray, the younger brother of Aaditya, is doing rounds as the next president of the organisation. Tejas, who is a wildlife photographer and researcher, has been in the limelight after he recently celebrated his birthday with much fanfare. Much has been written about his inevitable political entry. He has very little political experience. In contrast, Varun Sardesai, who is a relative of Aaditya Thackeray has assiduously worked to expand the party base. It will be interesting to watch which of the two—Tejas and Varun—will lead the Yuva Sena. 

Minister Awhad working for chawl redevelopment 
 Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has put all his energy and time to undertake and complete the redevelopment of BDD Chawl in the heart of Mumbai. Ahwad is a bit nostalgic about Chawl because he spent his childhood in Tardeo Chawl. His father was a textile mill worker. Awhad has been sharing every bit of information about this project on social media. He said he has seen big families cramming into 100 to 180 sq ft houses. His dream is to give a 500 sq-ft-house to every tenant of Chawl. 

Ajit Pawar wins the hearts of bureaucrats 
Bureaucrats in the state secretariat have been singing praise to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducts his official business from the comfort of Varsha Bungalow—his official residence, Pawar, who is also the minister of finance, comes to the secretariat often to hold meetings with officials. Pawar is a popular leader and is perceived to be discharging his duties effectively. Otherwise, many government officials would not even be getting their salaries on time.  

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp