Mumbai Diary

Thane Police issue lookout notice for Param Bir

The probe into various corruption and extortion allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being done by the Thane Police. Two cases have been registered against the officer in Thane. The Thane Police has issued a lookout notice for him. A complaint was filed by Virar-based builder Mayuresh Raut, who alleged that the officers led by Singh extorted money from him. It is a tough task for the Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh.

Varun Sardesai vs Tejas Thackeray

For weeks, there has been talk that Aaditya Thackeray will resign as the president of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and hand over the post to Varun Sardesai. Now, suddenly, the name of Tejas Thackeray, the younger brother of Aaditya, is doing rounds as the next president of the organisation. Tejas, who is a wildlife photographer and researcher, has been in the limelight after he recently celebrated his birthday with much fanfare. Much has been written about his inevitable political entry. He has very little political experience. In contrast, Varun Sardesai, who is a relative of Aaditya Thackeray has assiduously worked to expand the party base. It will be interesting to watch which of the two—Tejas and Varun—will lead the Yuva Sena.

Minister Awhad working for chawl redevelopment

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has put all his energy and time to undertake and complete the redevelopment of BDD Chawl in the heart of Mumbai. Ahwad is a bit nostalgic about Chawl because he spent his childhood in Tardeo Chawl. His father was a textile mill worker. Awhad has been sharing every bit of information about this project on social media. He said he has seen big families cramming into 100 to 180 sq ft houses. His dream is to give a 500 sq-ft-house to every tenant of Chawl.

Ajit Pawar wins the hearts of bureaucrats

Bureaucrats in the state secretariat have been singing praise to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducts his official business from the comfort of Varsha Bungalow—his official residence, Pawar, who is also the minister of finance, comes to the secretariat often to hold meetings with officials. Pawar is a popular leader and is perceived to be discharging his duties effectively. Otherwise, many government officials would not even be getting their salaries on time.

