PM Modi, Sangh chief Bhagwat harp on Swadeshi note for a self-reliant India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have similar ideas of atmanirbharta (self-reliance ). Both believe this could be the way out of the jobless growth cycle of India, where the youths are increasingly becoming restive in turfs where BJP will be facing elections next year.

On Sunday, Modi and Bhagwat struck a similar chord on their visions to posit India in the post-Corona world order, with economy and trade at the centrestage, amid the thrust of the government on replacing imports with domestic manufacturing capabilities.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister lauded the start-ups, hailing them as the new wealth creators, and promising the industry transport mobility, with a master plan through the ambitious Gati Shakti Scheme, along with the assurance of additional economic zones to become globally competitive.

Speaking in Mumbai, the RSS chief was more forthright, saying that ,“It shouldn’t be mass production, but production by masses, and a decentralised production will create more employment opportunities. What we can manufacture at home shouldn’t be bought from the market,” said Bhagwat, who warned that if dependence on China grows, “we will have to bow before that country”.

A number of Sangh affiliates have recently been engaged in activities to persuade people to not buy Chinese goods and promote domestic alternatives instead. But the outcome has not been very encouraging within the ranks of the affiliates.

“We have to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and export. This will help India make new progress in the field of energy self-reliance,” said the Prime Minister, explaining the push and need for energy self-reliance in the next 25 years. “New opportunities from green growth to green job are opening up today for our start-ups and youth.”