President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018

Published: 16th August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid their floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.

