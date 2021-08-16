STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punish unruly Opposition MPs, ministers tell Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu

The ministers demanded a thorough enquiry into the incidents during the passage of the insurance amendment bill. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In their pursuit for action against the Opposition MPs for ruckus and scuffle in the Rajya Sabha, seven Union Ministers called on House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded a thorough enquiry into the incidents during the passage of the insurance amendment bill. 

Naidu is learnt to have assured the ministers that he would look into the episode.  Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal led the delegation comprising Prahlad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and V Muraleedharan. 

The same group of ministers had held a presser after the two Houses of the Parliament were adjourned sine die two days before the schedule of the Monsoon session in which they had described the August 11 incident in the Upper House as ‘unprecedented’. 

The ministers had levelled the charges that the Opposition MPs had attempted to strangulate a woman marshal. However, the Opposition MPs have alleged that the male marshals had manhandled women members of Parliament.

Naidu is also learnt to have held a separate meeting with BJD’s Sasmit Patra, who was presiding over the House at the time of the incident.  He had visited Parliament on Saturday and watched the entire video recording of August 11.

Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have discussed the matter earlier and have hinted at strong action against the erring MPs. The ministers are learnt to have told Naidu that the marshals were in the House for the protection of the presiding officer since some of the Opposition MPs had earlier created ruckus around the reporters’ table and threw rule book in the direction of the Chair. They alleged that the Opposition MPs had obstructed the marshals from discharging their duties. 

‘Marshals were needed’ 
The ministers are learnt to have told Naidu that the marshals were in the Rajya Sabha for the protection of the presiding officer since some of the Opposition MPs had earlier created ruckus around the reporters’ table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha ruckus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp