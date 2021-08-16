SC gives Centre four more weeks to frame guidelines for ex-gratia to families of COVID victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks to the Centre for framing guidelines in connection with ex gratia to dependents of those who succumbed to Covid.

The instruction came when the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing a plea by Centre seeking four-week extension of time for the National Disaster Management Authority to frame guidelines in pursuance of order.

“The time for framing of guidelines for ex gratia compensation under Section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act is extended by four weeks. However, the Centre shall place on record its response setting out compliance effected of other guidelines,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the bench asked Centre’s counsel whether the other directions as given by the Court in the order been complied with.

At this, the Centre submitted that the exercise to frame appropriate guidelines is in an active and advanced stage, and requires a little more in-depth review before the same is finalised and implemented.

The top court, in its judgment on June 30, had granted six weeks to the NDMA to frame guidelines for ex- gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the families of Covid victims. It had also ordered steps to simplify guidelines for issuance and correction of ‘death certificates/official documents, stating the exact cause of death, that is, ‘Death due to Covid’ for enabling dependents to get benefits of various welfare schemes.

It had also directed the Centre to take appropriate steps on recommendations of the Finance Commission on providing insurance cover for deaths caused by Covid.