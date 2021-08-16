STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Signs of rift in RJD as party president skips Independence Day event

As per the party tradition, it is the state president who hoists the national flag on Independence Day. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:52 AM

Tejashwi Yadav hoists the national flag at the RJD HQ | Special arrangement

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Internal differences in Bihar’s principal opposition party—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came to the fore on Sunday when the state president of the party Jaganand Singh did not visit the party headquarters to hoist the tri-colour as per the party’s age-old tradition. 

In Jaganand’s absence, the leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav hoisted the flag.  Jagdanand is reportedly upset about being compared to Hitler by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav at a function of the party’s student wing. Sources said Jagdanand was asked to forgive Yadav for the comment Singh’s absence at the Independence Day event signals that the relationship between Jagdanand and Yadav is under major strain. 

Jagdanand has strictly called for discipline in the party. His absence at the Independence Day event has sparked speculation that he may be considering stepping down from the party.  Reliable sources in the party said Jagdanand is adamant that he resign from the post. Being a seasoned politician, if he resigns, it will come as a major blow to the RJD.  

When asked about Singh’s absence at the event, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tewary denied there was any issue between Tej Pratap Yadav and Jagdanand Singh. “Jagdanand Babu was out of Patna for his personal work, so he could not be reached. All is well in the RJD,” Tewary said.

Earlier, former union minister (late) Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was also taunted and compared with a pot of water (ek lota pani) by Tej Pratap Yadav.  Meanwhile, NDA ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) urged Jagdanand to join the party.
 

