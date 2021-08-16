Uttarakhand: Poll booth must within 2 km of every house

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In poll-bound Uttarakhand, the State Election Commission has ordered officials to ensure that there is a voting booth available to all residents at a distance of 2 km or less from their homes.

State Election Commission officials said only 1,200 voters will be allowed to cast votes at a booth. SA Murigeshan, chief electoral officer said, “Booth level officers (BLOs) will be starting door-to-door verification drive from September 1, 2021. Preparations for updating the voter list will start soon.”

In January this year, after the summary revision of the voter list, the Election Commission of India confirmed that there are 78.15 lakh voters in 70 constituencies of the state. Out of total, 40.74 lakh voters are male, 37.40 lakh are female and 233 are included in the ‘others’ category.

The earlier figure was 77.38 lakh total voters of which 40.36 lakh were male and 37.01 lakh were female and 211 under ‘others’ category. The Assembly constituencies with the highest number of voters are Dharampur (1.93 lakh voters) followed by Raipur (1.64 lakh), Sahaspur (1.56 lakh), Rishikesh (1.55 lakh) and Doiwala (1.5 lakh)

In Udham Singh Nagar district Rudrapur and Kashipur state assembly constituencies have 1.78 lakh and 1.63 lakh voters respectively while Nainital district’s Kaladhungi constituency has 1.62 lakh voters.

Interestingly, Dharampur constituency in Dehradun district has more voters (1.93 lakh) than Rudraprayag district’s two constituencies combined.