STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army to sponsor education for youth of J&K and Ladakh in schools and institutions run by them

The scholarships will be sponsored by the Army’s Northern Command and will be only for the students domiciled residents of J&K and Ladakh.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

The initiative is aimed at providing quality education to deserving candidates. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has decided to sponsor undergraduate courses and school education to selected children and youth from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in residential schools and colleges functioning under the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) across the country, as part of Operation Sadbhavana.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday said, "The initiative is aimed at providing quality education to deserving candidates from the Union Territories and offer them opportunities and exposure to acquire requisite competence and capability for a secure future."

A total of 100 seats (50 each) have been earmarked for boys and girls of classes VIII and IX in two Army Public Schools (APS) at Beas (Punjab) and Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) for the academic year 2021-22. From 2022-23 onwards, these 100 seats will include seats in Army Public Schools in Dhaula Kuan (New Delhi), Noida (UP), and Dagshai (HP).

As for the higher education six vacancies (two each) in professional colleges at Bengaluru (Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Army Institute of Fashion Design) and Guwahati / Jalandhar (Army Institute of Nursing / Army College of Nursing) respectively will be made available in the academic year 2021-22.

The colleges will offer Bachelors’ Degrees in Hospitality, Fashion Design (only girls) and Nursing (only girls). From 2022-23 onwards, two additional seats each will be provided in Army’s Management institution at Kolkata / Greater Noida (UP) and Army Institute of Education (only girls) at Greater Noida (UP).  The students will be offered MBA and B Ed / B Ed Special Education (only girls) courses in these colleges.

The scholarships will be sponsored by the Army’s Northern Command and will be only for the students domiciled residents of J&K and Ladakh and will be eligible for admissions during the academic year 2021-22.

Talking about the eligibility criteria, the MoD said, every candidate should have passed the qualifying exam relevant to a specific field of education. In addition, all aspirants will have to appear in an admission test from next year onwards.

"The scheme offers a novel opportunity to deserving children and youth from Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to shape their future into a dream career by studying in the country’s best schools and colleges with stellar faculty, innovative pedagogy, immersive experience and state-of-the-art infrastructure." said MoD

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Schools Ladakh Schools
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp