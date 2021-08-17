BJP worker shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
The assailants fired upon Javeed Ahmad Dar near his residence in Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district at around 4.30 pm, they said.
SRI NAGAR: A BJP worker was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence in J&K’s Kulgam district on Tuesday—the second targeted killing of a BJP worker in the last eight days in the Valley. Police said terrorists fired at Javaid Ahmad Dar from a point-blank range in Brazloo village in the afternoon.
Dar, who was the constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.Immediately after the attack, a joint team of police, CRPF, and the Army reached the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits. However, an hour-long search operation did not yield any positive results.
On August 9, terrorists shot dead a BJP leader and Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Begum at Lalchowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Police had blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba for the killing.The BJP has been demanding adequate security and cluster accommodation for its workers in the Valley.All political parties condemned Tuesday’s killing.