BJP worker shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A BJP worker was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence in J&K’s Kulgam district on Tuesday—the second targeted killing of a BJP worker in the last eight days in the Valley. Police said terrorists fired at Javaid Ahmad Dar from a point-blank range in Brazloo village in the afternoon.

Dar, who was the constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.Immediately after the attack, a joint team of police, CRPF, and the Army reached the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits. However, an hour-long search operation did not yield any positive results.

On August 9, terrorists shot dead a BJP leader and Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Begum at Lalchowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Police had blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba for the killing.The BJP has been demanding adequate security and cluster accommodation for its workers in the Valley.All political parties condemned Tuesday’s killing.